Corpus Christi Police looking for two suspects involved in a credit card abuse case

According to police the suspects are suspected of using someone's credit card at a local restaurant and grocery store.
Credit: CCPD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a credit card abuse case.

Officers were contacted by a victim who told officers that she checked her statements and discovered suspicious charges.

Police say the victim contacted the businesses and attempted to get video of the incidents. Detectives followed up and obtained the video from two separate incidents.

Credit: CCPD

According to police the suspects are suspected of using the credit card at a local restaurant and grocery store.

The male suspect is seen wearing slip on style shoes, torn blue jeans, a dark hoodie with lettering and an orange or red hat. The female has long black hair, wearing a sleeveless black dress and sandals.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477).

