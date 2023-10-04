Corpus Christi Animal Care Services clarifies how to report dead, injured animals on city streets

Program Manager Joel Skidmore said that the condition of the animal and its location determine who will respond to the call.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is letting residents know what they can do if they spot a dead or injured animal on city streets or state-run highways.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Program Manager Joel Skidmore said that the condition of the animal and its location will determine who is tasked with responding to the call.

"We will get that animal to help. We will get it back either here, it'll be seen by our clinic team. If we need to take it to an emergency room, we'll take it to an emergency room," he said.

If it is after hours or the weekend, Skidmore said to call Corpus Christi Police Department's non-emergency number (361-886-2600) instead to report the animal.

However, the rules are a little different for animals that are found dead on state-run highways.

In that instance, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will respond unless it's injured, meaning ACS will come to rescue it if it is local.

If it is on a city-managed street in Corpus Christi, the Solid Waste Department will collect the dead animal and ACS will if it is alive but injured. Skidmore said it can all be limited if owners keep a closer eye on their pets.

"That's our primary duty is making sure that we get the help for those animals. But, we would like to not have to do that and have owners be responsible and keep the animals on the property to keep them from roaming," he said.

Skidmore said there are strays on Corpus Christi streets, but most of them are owned. To limit them getting off owners' property, he recommends checking fences for holes and putting them on a tether with a required trolly system.

Getting pets spayed and neutered will help minimize the animal getting out to find others. He said that will also help with pet overpopulation in the city.

