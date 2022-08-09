Corpus Christi activist gives her account of meeting Queen Elizabeth II

In 1976, Dr. Gloria Scott was the National President for the Girl Scouts of America, an opportunity that would lead Scott to eventually meet the Queen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are likely few of us in the Coastal Bend who can claim they met the Queen, let alone got the opportunity to shake her hand.

Dr. Gloria Scott was graced with the queens presence and even chatted with the late British monarch.

Scott met the queen not once, but twice.

3NEWS' Rudy Trevino sat down with Scott to reminisce about those days long gone by.

"There were men all around her all the time, and she just walked very carefully and talked cheerfully just like anybody else," Scott said.

In 1976, Scott was the National President for the Girl Scouts of America. 50 young ladies representing each state along with Scott traveled to New York to meet the Queen. The moment, forever captured on film and in Scott's memories.

"Oh she was very very, wait, I'm gonna say normal," Scott said. "People think that people in high places are always prissy, or up there or whatever, but she was dressed in a striped dress."

Several years later there would be a reunion. That time it would be at Buckingham Palace, where Scott and the Girl Scouts met with the Queen again.

"She didn't want to make people think they had to bow to her, so she said they got the choice to bow or not," Scott said.

Scott told 3NEWS that the Queen inspired her in many ways, most of which was to spread the message, "let nothing hold you back from your dreams."

