Corpus Christi addiction treatment facility ends service with county probation, shifts responsibility to other centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local facility that provides treatment to those struggling with addiction and recovery will no longer be offering those services to the county.

Coastal Bend Outpatient Services has decided not to renew their contract with the county's probation office regarding outpatient services.

3NEWS looked into the implications of the decision for those currently receiving care or seeking treatment in the Coastal Bend.

Nueces County Director of Adult Probation William Shull said they currently refer about 100 of their clients to Coastal Bend Outpatient Center to receive the necessary help and counseling while under their supervision.

"Coastal Bend Outpatient has decided they're going to close their doors in the very near future, but Recovery Healthcare will still continue to do our urinalysis and GPS monitoring. They are just closing that part," he said.

Shull said there are an estimated 2,500 people in Nueces County on probation, and a significant portion of these cases are drug or alcohol related.

"A majority of it is, if you're on for dv, credit card abuse or breaking into a vehicle. There's usually an underlying issue, and it's usually alcohol or drugs. So, we do send a lot of people to services for alcohol and drug abuse," he said.

Shull said that fortunately, there are other facilities in town who will be able to accommodate these individuals.

"We are fortunate enough that in corpus that "STARS", or South Texas Substance Abuse and Recovery Services and the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse will continue to do our outpatient and things of that nature," he said.

The Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse Community Relations Manager Kalynn Thompson said her group is still working to ensure that residents get the resources and care they need.

"With the closure of the most recent counseling business we have taken it with stride, actively working with the county to get those services and needs met so there’s no lapse in services," she said. "They might come for counseling recovery, recovery support or other programs if there is a need there."

According to Shull, they will soon issue a request for proposals to fill the gap in services. They anticipate finalizing the election of the business that will receive the county's contract by the end of the month.

