Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If you are driving down Ennis Joslin in Corpus Christi, you might notice part of the sidewalk is green. It turns out, that's a bike track.

These bike lanes are different from normal lanes around town because they aren't in the roadway. Instead, they're on the sidewalk. The change is all part of the Metropolitan Planning Organization's Bike Mobility Plan, which was adopted by the City in 2016.

Similar green bike lanes can be found on Gollihar and on Corona by the YWCA, which started for a 2014 bond.

The goal of the projects is to promote health and wellness and to make it easier for folks who choose two wheels instead of four to travel to work and school.

"There will be signage as well that will identify that is for cyclists. You will continue to have the sidewalk for the pedestrian, so it takes the cyclist out of the roadway. It also saves money not to put the facility on the roadway," said Brigida Gonzalez, Assistant Transportation Planning Director.

The Corpus Christi MPO helps coordinate federal money that comes into the area specifically targeting roads and transit. MPO has developed a 298-mile mobility network map that shows different ways to get around town on a bike.

You can find a survey to give your own input on the plan here.

