City of Corpus Christi aims to rebuild 43 neighborhood streets in 2022

City Council will consider nearly $20 million in funding Tuesday for next year's phase of the Residential Street Rebuild Program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council is set to consider $20 million in funding for 43 neighborhood streets to be rebuilt in fiscal year 2022.

It's part of the City's Residential Street Rebuild Program.

Both Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Manager Peter Zanoni held a news conference ahead of Tuesday's regularly scheduled council meeting to celebrate the City's recent undertakings, including the completion of projects along Ayers and Staples streets, Yorktown Boulevard, and most recently, Airline Road.

"We are so proud to share that over the last three years, your City Council has approved over $330 million for our streets," Guajardo said. "With this unprecedented investment, we successfully addressed 484 streets in need of repair, and this year we will renovate 154 streets, with $121.5 million invested in the fiscal year 2022 budget."

Some of those investments over the past three years went toward rebuilding the City's Public Works Department, which City Manager Zanoni said was not part of the City's organizational chart when he arrived in Corpus Christi three years ago.

Zanoni said along with new leadership, new front-line crews were also trained and brought on board, allowing the City to pave streets at a lower cost than utilizing the private sector.

The private sector will still play a role, however. During Tuesday's meeting, City Council will consider paying two contractors -- Bay Ltd. and Grace Paving Construction, Inc., both from Corpus Christi -- a total of $19,848,223.78 to take on the Residential Street Rebuild Program in 2022. That will include a total of 43 neighborhood streets to be rebuilt.

Zanoni said those streets are part of the City's Infrastructure Management Plan, a five-year plan that involves a list of streets in need of repair. That list is approved annually by City Council.

Some of those streets include:

District 1 - Catfish Drive from Teague Lane to the dead end

District 2 - Brentwood Drive from Horne Road to Norton Street

District 3 - Crestmeadow Drive from Crestwood Drive to Crest Forest Drive

District 4 - Hewit Drive South

District 5 - Bent Trail Drive from Fox Run Drive to Opengate Drive

You can see the City's full Infrastructure Management Plan Street List here.

Zanoni added that the City will also be considering funding for an additional front-line crew for the Public Works Department, and are also looking at guidelines for new subdivisions and the quality in which those new streets are built.

Corpus Christi's City Council meeting began at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

