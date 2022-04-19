Corpus Christi International Airport ends mask requirement

Major airlines have also dropped their mask requirement after a federal ruling.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Masks are no longer required at Corpus Christi International Airport, or on flights in the United States, after a federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate covering air travel and other public transportation Monday.

"Due to a court ruling to overturn the mask mandate, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. Masks are no longer required at CCIA," a statement from the airport said.

Likewise, the White House has acknowledged that the mandate is “is not in effect at this time," but added that federal agencies are currently deciding how to respond to the judge’s order.

Major airlines have dropped their mask requirement after the ruling. American, United, Alaska, Delta and Southwest Airlines have all announced they are ending the mask requirement.

Frontier Airlines, Allegiant Air, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue have yet to comment on the policy change, and their websites still indicate that masks are required as per the now-defunct mandate.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority, however, said Monday it will continue to require masks on bus rides.

"We will continue to require masks throughout our system until we are notified by the TSA to lift the mask requirement. The mask requirement is in effect through May 3, 2022," a statement from the CCRTA said.

The CDC says on its website that the order requiring masks on public transportation and at transportation hubs such as airports is no longer in effect as of April 18, 2022. Though the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks indoors, the public health agency will not enforce the mandate.

