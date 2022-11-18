Corpus Christi alteration shop faces shortage of tailors, could soon close

Yolanda's Alterations opened 32 years ago on Airline Road. However, she said that if she doesn't find adequate staffing -- this year might be its last.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some customers looking to get their clothes tailored are being told to look elsewhere -- as one local business is facing a staff shortage that is threatening to close their doors for good.

Yolanda's Alterations opened 32 years ago on Airline Road, but the owner told 3NEWS that this year might be her last if things don't change soon.

With only four employees and more than 100 garments that needed alterations, they said their staff is completely overwhelmed.

Yolanda Floissac sees new people walk in her establishment every day. Floissac and her daughter Tamara Sherrod run the business and developed relationships with customers that rely on their work. In the last two years, they've had to turn away those customers.

"They'll tell me, 'I'll pay extra, I'll pay more,' and I tell them it's not about the money. If we can't do it because we don't have the help, we can't do it. I want to take it, I do, but who's going to do it?" Sherrod said.

This is the first time Floissac had a staff shortage like this since she opened the store. At 72 years old, her 38-year-old daughter has been helping her almost her whole life. They both want to make sure their life's work stays open.

"That is why it's sad that we would have to close. Most places close because they don't have the business. We have the business, we just don't have the help," Sherrod said.

Sherrod adds that people get upset when their business is turned away, but there's nothing they can do until staffing improves. If they don't get more help soon, she said they don't have much time left.

"We will probably be closing in the next couple months," Sherrod said.

Floissac came a long way from starting her business in her home before moving to her current location. However, her daughter said she posted several job listings online -- and has not gotten a single applicant. She said that if residents would like to help, they can visit their location in the Windchase Shopping Center to apply.

