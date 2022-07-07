Corpus Christi animal activists call for city to do more regarding strays

City Mayor Paulette Guajardo said this has been an important issue for her since she created the "Mayor's Animal Care Advisory Committee" when she took office.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dog rescuers are voicing their concerns as Coastal Bend shelters and rescues reach capacity, forcing them to turn away animals.

Elizabeth Lilly, with Kanines & Kitties said there's about 10,000 dogs transported to northern states and Canada from South Texas alone. Lilly and Keri Morales, who is a local animal activist, said they want city leaders to act.

"It's an epidemic here of animals right now and rescues are full," Lily said.

Pets are currently required to be microchipped in Corpus Chrsiti. City Mayor Paulette Guajardo said this has been an important issue for her since she created the "Mayor's Animal Care Advisory Committee" when she took office.

"It is a critical mission for me to also make certain that we are operating at the best capacity," Guajardo said.

She said she is working to find a solution as animals are turned away from the City's shelter.

"We need to invest in Animal Care Services in another, as priority, another vet and a surgical room so that we're able to keep up, right?" Guajardo said. "Then, of course, our four live release coordinators, you know, how are they making a great impact because that was a huge investment?"

Lilly said the solution is three-fold: spay and neuter, owner responsibility and accountability.

"If you don't make them responsible, if you're not going to spay and neuter them before they leave animal control, if you don't follow up and make them, then there's no responsibility there so the cycle just continues," Lilly said.

