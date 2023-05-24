Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Department will see complete overhaul

"Starting on the fifth, animal care services will be its own standalone department," said City of Corpus Christi Chief Financial Officer Constance Sanchez.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is looking at overhauling it's Animal Care Services Department, and possibly even changing ordinances to clamp down on the growing aggressive dog problem.

A pack of street dogs killed a cat in the Del Mar subdivision back on Monday night. Now, even more residents have come forward with their own stories of their animals being killed by dogs roaming the streets.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is calling for a total overhaul of ACS.

"we need a lot of work in animal care services right now. That is not, we are not hiding that, it is what it is," she said.

City of Corpus Christi Chief Financial Officer Constance Sanchez told 3NEWS what the city is looking at doing to fix animal care services.

"Starting on the fifth, animal care services will be its own standalone department. We are going to be hiring a director for that department," she said. "Currently we have an operations manager, and this director will be over the operations manager and the entire department to help lead the department."

A pack of four dogs killed a cat on its own property Monday night in the Del Mar neighborhood. Witnesses and the dog's owner confirmed the killing. It took ACS over an hour to respond, and only three of the four animals were captured.

"The city staff in the meantime, is going to be looking at what the top seven cities are doing, especially with aggressive animals. We know it's a very serious situation and one that concerns a lot of people here in Corpus Christi. So it's a top priority for us," she said.

The city is also going to do a complete review of animal care services. Everything from staffing to pay will be looked at by city staff. Even ordinances concerning aggressive animals will be under review as the city works to fix what it admits is broken.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!