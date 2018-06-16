Usually Officer Jaime Cardona is the person assisting animals and their owners with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. Now, he and his family need the local community to help his newborn fight for her life.

Korra Cordona was born in February of 2018. Doctors diagnosed her with Down Syndrome and heart defects which required pricey treatments. The doctors told Sandra and Jaime their daughter would eventually need heart surgery.

This stressful time has lead Sandra Cordona to be on FMLA and Jaime working extra hard as an officer to provide for his family; they have another daughter as well.

After seeing this, Jaime's CCACS family organized a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical expenses and on Saturday, they put together a luncheon benefit to support one of their own.

The barbeque started at 11 A.M. and ends at 2 P.M. Tickets are eight dollars and include a chicken barbeque plate. All of the proceeds will go back to the Cardona family.

The event takes place at 2626 Holly Road.

