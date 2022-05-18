Corpus Christi Animal Care Services to shelter 30 plus animals, 4 people arrested for animal cruelty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: On May 18 at approximately 2:49 pm officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Niagara St. in reference to animal cruelty.
Officers arrived and made contact with the property owner, according to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter page.
Animal control investigated and removed 35 dogs and 1 cat from the residence. In addition, they arrested three males and one female for animal cruelty.
Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is asking local rescue partners to lend a helping hand in providing the animals that are already in their care with optimal shelter.
According to a social media post from Animal Care Services, the organization is "currently beyond maximum capacity" and cannot house the animals.
If residents can help shelter any animals they can email the organization at ccacsrescues@cctexas.com.
