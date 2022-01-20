Corpus Christi Animal Care Services warns pet owners of penalty of leaving animals outside

Failure to comply with the new ordinance can result in tickets and fines and animal control plans to confiscate any stray animals left out in the cold.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will be on the lookout for pets without proper shelter during the cold front.

It's the city's latest effort to make sure animals have a safe and warm place to be as temperatures decline throughout the winter.

ACS program Manager Joel Skidmore told 3News what the penalties are for not bringing pets inside.

"If you have a dog outside, the new ordinance, the new law that was just passed for Corpus is if it's thirty two degrees or it feels like thirty two degrees, you must bring your animal inside," Skidmore said. "There's no longer, 'I have a doghouse, it can stay outside.' You take your dog inside, that's the requirement."

Animal control officers will be patrolling and responding to calls for service throughout the night.

If anyone is found in violation of the city ordinance, they will be given a warning. Failure to do so can result in tickets and fines and animal control plans to confiscate any stray animals left out in the cold.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.