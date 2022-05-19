Corpus Christi, Annaville Fire Departments responded to brush fire early Thursday afternoon

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and damage was limited to the grass next to the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi and Annaville fire crews had to respond to a brush fire on Rand Morgan Road this Thursday outside of Robstown.

Firefighters on scene said it took about five-to-ten minutes to put out the fire after it started on the east side of the road, then spread to the west side.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and damage was limited to the grass next to the road.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.