Corpus Christi, Annaville Fire Departments responded to brush fire early Thursday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi and Annaville fire crews had to respond to a brush fire on Rand Morgan Road this Thursday outside of Robstown.
Firefighters on scene said it took about five-to-ten minutes to put out the fire after it started on the east side of the road, then spread to the west side.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported and damage was limited to the grass next to the road.
