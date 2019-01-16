CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council approved Tuesday an ordinance that allows electric scooters to remain available for renting downtown, but it also makes the rental fees slightly more expensive.

In a unanimous vote, Council approved the ordinance to allow the 1,600 scooters that are in Corpus Christi to operate, and also to allow for even more scooters for the next six months. All three scooter companies that are currently in town can continue to operate.

However, the ordinance also adds a $1 per-day per-scooter fee aimed at generating enough revenue to cover any future problems that may arise, such as infrastructure repairs.

One company representative warned that the extra fee could wind up putting them out of business.

"We recommend that you convert the proposed dollar-a-day to a per-trip fee of 10 cents per ride," said Blanca Labord of Bird Rides. "The dollar-a-day is going to impose some limitations on our ability to continue to function."

Labord told council that since October, more than 25,000 Bird riders have taken almost 70,000 rides and traveled over 120,000 miles.

City Business Liason Arlene Medrano said the pilot six months will allow a sizable return in scooter license fees.

"The ordinance that passed today appropriated approximately $282,000 for operation of the 1,600 scooters that were in operation at the time the ordinance was written," Medrano said.

The dollar-per-scooter per-day fee was actually proposed by one of the scooter companies.