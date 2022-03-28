Corpus Christi area sees baby formula shortage, WIC director shares resources

Kathrine Galvan, Program Director for the Corpus Christi WIC office, said that parents still have resources if they need to obtain formula for their child.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to manufacturing shortages parents are noticing a nationwide shortage of baby formula.

Health officials encourage residents to call their respective pediatrician to see if they may have extra cans available. Additionally, residents can check smaller stores and pharmacies as well.

Kathrine Galvan, Program Director for the Corpus Christi WIC office, said that parents still have resources if they need to obtain formula for their child.

"So all of our moms who are on Medicaid or food stamps automatically qualify for WIC," Galvan said. "They just need to get in contact with their local WIC agency to get an appointment set up with them."

For more information on the resources the WIC office offers, click here.

