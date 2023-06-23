Corpus Christi Army Depot employee retiree's after 55 years of dedicated service

Diane Fjeldahl has worked for the depot since 1968.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 55 years of serving her community and her nation, an important member of the Corpus Christi Army Depot is hanging up her hat.

The depot celebrated Diane Fjeldahl during a special retirement ceremony.

Fjeldahl has worked there since 1968, starting in the finance department and handling the depot's bills before moving on to the production side of things.

3NEWS caught up with her during Friday's ceremony to ask what she's going to miss most as she looks forward.

"Probably working with the people," she said. "I enjoyed and met hundreds of people out here and worked with them, and you know, worked well with them."

CCAD Cmdr. Kyle Hogan said that he is only as good as the team backing him.

"It's amazing. I am proud and humble to be on a team with people like Diane who continue to contribute long and beyond what the rest of us think is normal," he said.