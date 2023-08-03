Corpus Christi Army Depot in need of trade workers

Corpus Christi Army Depot Commander Col. Kyle Hogan said some of the workers who have been with the depot for years are starting to age out.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A partnership between the Corpus Christi Army Depot and three local schools to attract workers has many wondering if there's a shortage of employees at the depot?

Corpus Christi Army Depot Commander Col. Kyle Hogan said some of the workers who have been with the depot for years are starting to age out.

"When you look at blue collar jobs across the spectrum, whether it's aircraft mechanics or HVAC mechanics, plumbers, electricians, we have opportunities for employment in all those specialty skill sets," he said.

Hogan told 3NEWS that partnerships with Del Mar College, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and The Craft Training Center are setting students up with careers at the depot.

3NEWS met two students who are actively benefiting from the joint partnership.

"I think that it's a really good opportunity for people that may not necessarily want to work on aircrafts but want to be an employee of the army depot," said current Del Mar student Tim Zincke.

Paul Creacy is a former army depot employee who is now in charge of the Building Maintenance program at Del Mar. Creacy told 3NEWS that he has high hopes that his students will be highly sought after once they graduate.

"We fielded various phone calls and emails that said 'hey, we need technicians.' We need folks that can keep the equipment running, we need folks that can keep the hangars where they're safe and operational," he said.

Hogan said the depot averages 200 new hires a year.

