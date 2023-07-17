Corpus Christi Army Depot introduces new, flexible work schedule

The new work schedule is an effort at efficiency and employee retention and will give workers every other Friday off.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new schedule change at the Corpus Christi Army Depot has been welcomed by more than 3,100 workers there.

Corpus Christi Army Depot Logistics Management Specialist Carla Bolton said the new 5-4/9 schedule is a pleasant surprise to her.

"It's given me the opportunity to volunteer at my kids schools which I've always wanted to do. But I've not really had the ability to do so because we don't earn a lot of leave time," she said.

The new work schedule is an effort at efficiency and employee retention and requires nine-hour days for eight days in a row and then an eight-hour day. That gives workers every other Friday off.

CAAD Maintenance Requirement Planning Specialist Wesley Thomas said he is excited about the flexibility the new plan offers.

"There's some time to kind of visit. To kind of plan," he said.

CAAD Col. Kyle Hogan said he plans to do more in conjunction with the new schedule to boost the morale of his workers.

"Workout space, yoga space, meditation space. We're not trying to dictate what health improvement policies that an individual wants to participate in. But we're trying to be as open and inclusive as possible," he said.

Hogan said the depot's component repair facility already has some space allocated to health and wellness and they hope to have it ready for full use in the next couple of months.

