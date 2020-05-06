The Corpus Christi Army Depot has released a number of employees after possible exposure to the coronavirus.
A source tells 3News that an employee with COVID-19 symptoms refused requests to go home and that the employee tested positive yesterday.
City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez told us today that she has not been notified of any positive test results there.
