Corpus Christi artist transforms neighborhood shopping center to inspire kids

Jeremy Flores has the help of many artists from all over the world to take part in this project. Artists from Colorado all the way to Peru are lending a hand.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Artists from around the globe are taking part in revamping Ayers Street to inspire youth.

Young artist, Jeremy Flores wants to make sure the Ayers area of the city is not forgotten. He said the culture and history the area holds should be on display – for everyone to see, from residents to its visitors.

3NEWS met the artist whose plan is to inspire a brighter future for generations to come.

"I think it'll be a good gateway into their neighborhood," Flores said. "That they can enjoy, drive by, and be proud of it. Instead of shunning away from it."

Flores said that he wants art to have the same impact on other as it did for him.

"Being around here for so long I know that what I've done in other cities, like in Miami, or what I've done in L.A. I know if we bring that here, it'll do a lot for the generation, the community," Flores said.

Jeremy was born and raised in Corpus Christi, which means that a project like this one, hits home.

"I remember at a certain point, trying to find the best way into the neighborhood," Flores said. "And in a sense it's like, as a kid, you shouldn't have to think about things like that."

Flores wants the youth to be proud of their neighborhood. He purchased a section of a shopping center where artists can place their personal touch to inspire many.

"The way that the community is soaking it up, it's needed," Flores said. "It's like waiting for it."

He has the help of many artists from all over the world to take part in the project. Artists from Colorado all the way to Peru are lending a hand.

Flores lives by this philosophy.