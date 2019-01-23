CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Assistant City Manager Sylvia Carrillo-Treviño was recognized Wednesday as a credentialed manager from the International City/County Management Association, or ICMA.

In order to receive that recognition, Carrillo-Trevino had to have a significant amount of experience in senior management in local government. She has more than 16 years of experience and is one of two Latinas in Texas to reach that milestone.

3News would like to congratulate Carrillo-Treviño on her achievement.