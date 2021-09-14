Corpus Christi has a new assistant city manager

Andrea Gardner has over 19 years of public service experience and previously served as the City Manager for Watauga, Texas, city officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new assistant city manager for Corpus Christi was appointed Tuesday after a nationwide search.

Andrea Gardner was appointed by City Manager Peter Zanoni to oversee several City Departments, including Parks and Recreation, Neighborhood Services, Planning and Environmental Services, Libraries, and the newly created Office of Economic Development.

“Finally, the City Manager’s Office is fully staffed with a diverse team of professionals who bring unique skillsets and viewpoints together to better serve and enhance our great community.” City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Gardner has over 19 years of public service experience and previously served as the City Manager for Watauga, Texas, city officials said.

Before her current role, she served as an Assistant City Manager and the City Manager for the City of Copperas Cove, Texas, for a combined 12 years. She led key projects, including constructing a new police station facility, relocation of a fire station, and multiple water, sewer, and drainage projects. During her tenure as City Manager, the City received three separate bond-rating upgrades, culminating in an “AA” rating by Standard and Poor’s for recognition of strong financial management, officials said.

“The City of Corpus Christi is happy to welcome Andrea Gardner as Assistant City Manager,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said. “She shares the same values and priorities as current city leadership, and I’m optimistic that her addition to the city’s executive team will further our efforts to the growth of our beautiful city.”