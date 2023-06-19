Corpus Christi Atheists make a difference on Juneteenth

Members of the organization spent their afternoon boxing donated food products at food bank’s warehouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Atheists joined forces with the Coastal Bend Food Bank for their Juneteenth service project. Many members of the organization had a day off due to the federal holiday.

While it may have been easy for others to stay indoors and relax during this heat wave, this group rolled up their sleeves to help their community.

Corpus Christi Atheists event organizer, Nami Fisher, said that she believes it is important for her organization to give back whenever they can.

"A lot of us very strongly believe that as a community, we’re only as strong as those who are less fortunate among us," said Fisher.

Fisher said that she also knows that many people in the area may not know that their atheist group exists.

"A lot of people are surprised to find out that this community is here", said Fisher. "We're not scary. We're all good people and we do good things."

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is always welcoming new volunteers. If you're looking to give back to the community, you can find more information on volunteer opportunities on their website.

Related Articles Coastal Bend Food Bank still in need of volunteers

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!