Corpus Christi attorney weighs in on President's pardon for federal possession of marijuana convictions

Back in August, a poll showed more than half of Texans back legalizing marijuana. The president is also urging state governors to pardon similar cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local lawyer is breaking down President Biden's landmark announcement that he will pardon thousands of people with federal simple possession of marijuana convictions and what it means for people here at home.

The move is part of the president's plan for federal marijuana reform.

3NEWS also spoke with a Corpus Christi resident who wonders where his life would be if he hadn't been arrested and convicted for possession of marijuana over a decade ago.

"I was in high school," Michael said. "I was walking to a friend's house, had a little piece of weed on me."

17 at the time, Michael said he was stopped by police and taken to jail on a possession charge. He eventually got probation and community service. Still, it was a life changing moment.

Michael is 30 years old now.

"I wanted to go to active duty right out of high school, but because I had that possession charge they would not allow me to join the military. I don't know where I would be at if I had joined the military," Michael said.

President Biden's pardon only applies to federal convictions. For example, those offenses that occurred on federal property or even when crossing state lines.

"It is important for viewers because they are making a clear distinction between simple possession as opposed to anyone trafficking or anyone with intent to distribute," said Corpus Christi attorney Matt Manning.

Manning said those federal offenses wont automatically be wiped clean. He said most likely there will be a process.

"I anticipate in people's best interest, get all their documents together, show they were convicted, how long ago, get the documents related to it, and get their certification," Manning said.

The announcement is expected to only affect about 6500 people. A relatively small number compared to state offenses across the country. According to the Texas Tribune, Texas prosecutors filed more than 14,000 misdemeanor marijuana possession charges this year leading to more than 5,000 convictions.

"A lot of civil rights groups are excited about this, this is one way we've had a class A cast of people in America that have been saddled with convictions," Manning said. "I think this will give many of those people the opportunity to re enter the workforce fully and not have this conviction hanging over their head."

"If the state elects to do something similar, on a simple possession, that could eradicate, all the histories, and functionally what that means is an easier path to employment, housing, government benefits, even the restoration of a driver's license," Manning said.

Like many others, the infraction still haunts Michael even to today, especially when it comes to employment opportunities. He is hopeful the state will one day follow the president's lead.

"I think that is a good thing, because there a lot of people who are really innocent, or a first offense and they are still taken in and get hard time. If we can get it to the state level that would be great," Michael said. "Cause it would help so many more people, people who's lives were ruined for a little piece of weed."

