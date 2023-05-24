Corpus Christi awarded state money to combat homelessness

The goal is to assist those who are either already experiencing or who are at-risk of homelessness and by doing so, to become a partner with the City.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recently, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs set aside money to help address homeless issues in the 9 largest cities in Texas.

Corpus Christi was on that list.

The City received more than $260,000.

They now want to give that money to non-profit or governmental agencies who have experience helping the homeless with things like housing, medical care, legal aid or other essential services.

Corpus Christi Assistant Director of Neighborhood Services Jennifer Buxton said priorities have already been listed for the budget.

"We have established scoring priorities based on the justification and the need, how they're going to serve, their budget, what else they bring to the table, and will evaluate applications based on that and will make recommendations to the City Council," she said.

The goal is to assist those who are either already experiencing or who are at-risk of homelessness and by doing so, to become a partner with the City.

“The city tries to support those providers and those partners in whatever way that we can. They are the ones actually doing the work, and we try to show up with the resources that we can provide, and this is one of those opportunities," she said.

The state funding comes in two categories: $197,798 is to be used for the general homeless population and another $62,268 for homeless youth.

It’s that second category, which includes 18-24-year-olds, where Buxton says it is sometimes hardest to spend the money, because there are fewer non-profit groups who target that population.

Those who would like to apply for the grant can do so on the city’s website.

Applications can be found at https://www.cctexas.com/departments/homeless-and-housing-division.

Interested applicants must email the application to Rich Penksa at richp@cctexas.com by Friday, June 9.

For more information on Neighborhood Services programs, contact Rich Penksa at RichP@cctexas.com or 361-826-3970.

