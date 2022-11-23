Corpus Christi bartender prepares for holiday crowd

Michael Cantu is the head bartender at the Goldfish Bar. He said he hopes residents are drinking responsibly.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The night before Thanksgiving, bartenders said is one of the busiest nights of the year.

Family and friends are reuniting for the holiday and celebrating with a night on the town. However, with celebrations comes the risk of running into drunk drivers.

"It's definitely our responsibility. We're all experienced bartenders here, so as long as you're reading the signs you make sure everyone's okay. Offer an Uber, offer a cab. And there's plenty of people here who are also very responsible who will help their friends out," Cantu said.