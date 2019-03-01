Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The competition between food delivery services has heated up in the Coastal Bend as Gulf Coast Delivery joins nationally recognized companies like Grub Hub, Favor, and Uber Eats.

Christian Garcia started Gulf Coast Delivery in April of 2018, but ever since the other big food delivery services hit the streets, he's had to step up to the competition. Unlike Grub Hub and Uber Eats, Garcia feels his service offers a more personable relationship with his customers.

Garcia has around 10 drivers who work for him and compared to other businesses, if there are any problems with an order he will speak with customers himself. He said the problem is not being as well-known as the large services like Grub Hub or Uber Eats.

Garcia feels if more restaurants and people knew about Gulf Coast Delivery, he would be able to attract more business.

For more information, visit GulfCoastDeliveryCC.com.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII