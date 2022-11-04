Corpus Christi beach flag warning system upgrades to a purple flag

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials have been urging the community to pay close attention to the flag warning system as they hit local beaches. Saturday afternoon, there was an upgrade.
Joining the red flag, which indicates heavy surf and dangerous currents, a purple flag now flies, indicating the presence of venomous marine life.
Blue dragons, a typically rare type of sea slug, continue to wash up on shore. Remember, if you see these creatures, do not touch them. They feed on man o' wars, so touching them will sting just as badly as if you were to touch the jellyfish relative. Man o' wars have also been spotted washing up, so be sure to avoid those as well.
Also, as rip currents continue to be a danger on our beaches, please adhere to the beach safety protocols and stay within waist deep water.
If you do end up caught in a rip current, these are the general rules to follow:
- Relax
- Don't swim against the current
- Swim out of the current, then to shore
- If you can't escape, float
- If you need help, yell or wave for assistance
Lifeguards are out on the beach to assist anyone in need of help. All beachgoers are encouraged to stay knowledgeable and take precautions to keep themselves safe in and around the water.
