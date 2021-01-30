Corpus Christi 'Beach to Bay' marathon postponed due to COVID-19

Due to the virus and vaccination rate the committee says that moving the race to the fall is the best thing to do.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 45th annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon will be postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The marathon was originally scheduled for May of 2020, then rescheduled for May of 2021.

“We are feeling confident that Saturday, October 30th will be a time when our athletes can get back to what they love, and do so feeling safe and secure”, says Race Director, Doug McBee.

Planning for the fall race is still in the works and is scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021. Residents can still register at this time.

If you already registered here’s what you need to know.

Teams that have already entered the 2020 or 2021 race remain ready to go.

All assigned BIB Numbers will be the same, no changes.

Team registration details will be the same, these can be updated at any time.

All three race events will be exactly the same including the original 6-person relay, the 2-person relay and the full marathon.

“2020 was the first year the race has not taken place since it was first run in 1976,” said McBee. “The October ’21 race will be a celebration like no other. We are planning some special surprises and expect the best team spirit and costumes ever!”

