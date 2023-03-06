Corpus Christi Beer Festival has successful return

The event was a major comeback since the pandemic held it off.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An event designated for the community to have a good time took place near the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

There were beer experts on tap from local breweries.

Cale Moore is the owner of the Nueces Brewing Company and CO-Event Organizer. He spoke with 3NEWS and said, "I want to give a shoutout to all the guys who started this before 2020. They worked really hard to build this festival and we're really happy to be a part of it."

There were even activities for the kids, and you can't enjoy a cold one without some live music so that was also on tap.

