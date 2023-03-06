Corpus Christi Beer Festival has successful return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An event designated for the community to have a good time took place near the Art Center of Corpus Christi.
There were beer experts on tap from local breweries.
The event was a major comeback since the pandemic held it off. Event organizers and local breweries were excited for this and the future events to come.
Cale Moore is the owner of the Nueces Brewing Company and CO-Event Organizer. He spoke with 3NEWS and said, "I want to give a shoutout to all the guys who started this before 2020. They worked really hard to build this festival and we're really happy to be a part of it."
There were even activities for the kids, and you can't enjoy a cold one without some live music so that was also on tap.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi firefighter saves graduation day for Calallen students
- Nueces County deputies have wild 'tail' to tell after wrestling alligator
- 'He blew me away': 13-year-old becomes radio station DJ in Corpus Christi
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.