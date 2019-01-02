CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Catholic Church took a major step forward Thursday in their effort to restore trust in them by releasing the names of priests who have been accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The list was compiled over the last several months from 1,320 Catholic parishes in Texas, and among the names included were 26 clergy who were "credibly accused" of sexually assaulting a minor within the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

"The remorse is really on two levels," said Most Rev. Michael Mulvey, Bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

Mulvey sat down Thursday for a one-on-one interview with Kiii News Anchor Joe Gazin to discuss the release of those in the Diocese who have been accused of sexually abusing a minor. He said he feels those two levels of remorse as a Catholic Bishop and as a human being, adding that speaking about the abuse was very difficult but necessary for transparency.

See the full interview below:

"I want them to know that we care, and that we want to do all that we can to begin a healing process," Mulvey said. "If it's not already part of their experience, hopefully putting the list out that we have will give them the sense that they are honored and that their experience is important to us. That if we can help them heal, we want to help them heal."

Mulvey joined fellow bishops in Texas, in response to the division and suffering caused by abuse, in a mutual call to action by releasing the names of the members of clergy accused of sexual abuse.

While the bishops from Texas had called for the list to include incidents dating back to 1950, the Diocese of Corpus Christi released a list dating back to 1912. Since then, 26 prises were credibly accused of committing those crimes against children.