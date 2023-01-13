Corpus Christi business shows the 'heeling' power of a hands-free massage

Lisa and Lawrence Palreiro are the proud owners of Barefoot Bodyworks -- a massage business that doesn't use hands when treating clients.

A type of massage therapy is gaining popularity as one Corpus Christi business puts its best foot forward.

Lisa and Lawrence Palreiro are the married owners of Barefoot Bodyworks.

The couple found a creative way to help work out the kinks without using their hands.

"Everyone who comes here says its the best massage they've received and they are never going anywhere else," Lawrence said.

Lisa thought outside the box when she created the business.

At first she said she had to convince people to give the form of massage therapy a try.

"Slowly started building up to talk people into letting me use my feet to massage them. The work is so much better more therapeutic than hands. It quickly gained a following," Lisa said.

Their shared love of deep tissue work is what brought Lisa and Lawrence together after meeting on Valentine's Day of last year.

The couple is also certified in Ashiatsu which translates to foot pressure. The technique has become a popular sensation in stress and pain management.

"We do get booked up, sometimes months in advance," Lisa said.

You could say they're stomping out the competition.

Rick and Melissa Ricard have made massage sessions at Barefoot Bodyworks part of their selfcare routine.

"I have a number of injuries and vulnerabilities, my knee is problematic, it is a nice deep tissue massage. Her professional expertise to really get into places that need to get attention," Rick said.

Lisa and Lawrence know some people might find it odd -- or just weird. But they encourage residents to at least give it a try.