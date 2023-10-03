Corpus Christi businesses forced to shutdown, move after new owner takes over

The Water Street Village shopping complex has been around since the 1950's, when it opened as office space for a law firm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most of the shops on the 500 block of South Water Street, better known as Water Street Village, are closing down to make way for a new parking lot.

The complex started out in the 1950's as office space for a law firm. Then, from the 70's on, became the go to shopping experience for many local patrons.

However, owner of Niko's Steakhouse Niko Sissamis bought the property and had no comment on what was going to happen to the complex.

But Funky Monkey Hair Salon owner Denise McVey said she knows exactly what is about to happen to her brick and mortar location.

"The demolition people. I met them the other day and he's like 'Yeah we're coming in and demolishing it, and then will be creating a parking lot for the Greek church,'" she said.

McVey said Sissamis gave her until April 15. to close shop, something she said is hard because of her commitment to the area.

"I've been here for 11 years and it makes me very sad because it's definitely, you know, people come here because it's so different than the norm of Corpus Christi," she said.

Longtime customer David Hoffstadt told 3NEWS that he is willing to follow McVey wherever her business takes her.

"The news today that she has to be out April 15, the first thing I asked was 'Where are you going?" he said.

While McVey doesn't know where she'll move to, Thomas Barts, who is one of the leaders of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, told 3NEWS he's sad to see the businesses having to close.

McVey said she plans on cutting hair until her move out date. After that, she may relocate to Portland, Texas or even start up a mobile haircut business.

