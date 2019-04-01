Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A fiery collision left one man dead and four people severely injured on New Year's Day. As of Thursday evening, those four were still in critical condition.

Family and friends have identified them as Guillermo, Yasmine and Jason Serna, along with Jason's girlfriend, Michelle Lara. Michelle's mother said Guillermo took the brunt of the head-on collision.

After hearing about the crash, which involved a wrong-way driver on SPID near Airline Road, Guillermo Serna's coworkers at AutoNation Toyota in Corpus Christi started a GoFundMe page to support the salesman and his family. They said Serna is the sole provider for the family.

"A very hard worker. Always the first one here," coworker Alex Chapa said.

"They enjoy working with him. He's sincere. He's honest," coworker Elizabeth Labonte said.

Serna has worked for the dealership for 23 years. Chapa said they have worked together for 17 of them, which is why he is spearheading the effort to support the Serna family -- especially Celine Serna, who was not in the car when the crash happened.

"Well, I was just very scared," Celine said, recalling the moment she learned about the collision.

Chapa and Labonte said the Sernas have become like family members to workers at the dealership, so they are giving back in the best way they can.

"The whole store was in shock and we knew there was something we had to do to help the family," Chapa said.

Celine said she's overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

"It's a lot less stressful than it was in the beginning," Celine said.

However, Celine hasn't spoken to her father yet. She said he is being closely monitored after undergoing surgeries. Luckily, her mother, her brother Jason, and Jason's girlfriend Michelle are all responsive; but they are not out of the woods yet.

"I'm just waiting for them to come back home," Celine said.

To help the Serna family during their time of need, visit their GoFundMe account.

Information on a fundraiser can also be found here.

