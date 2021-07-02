Corpus Christi cat shelter to be featured in annual 'Kittenbowl' on Hallmark channel

A cat from 'The Cattery Cat' shelter will be featured on the Hallmark channel during their annual 'Kittenbowl.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people are making plans to watch a little football on Sunday and the folks at a local animal shelter are getting excited about seeing one of their own on the TV screen.

The annual ‘Kttenbowl’ will be shown Sunday afternoon on the hallmark channel.

It showcases cats from across the country who are hoping to find new homes.



This year, our local cat shelter ‘The Cattery’ will take part in the fun as their own ‘Princess Cecily’ will be shown.



Katie Hatfield with the shelter says Hallmark contacted them last year wanting their cat to be the face of the event.

“Cecily was born with menkes syndrome, so she doesn’t have any back legs and she didn’t have a tail when she was born. She’s incontinent so she wears a diaper that’s why she wears clothes keeps the diapers on, so she is considered disabled, she only has two legs,” said Katie Hatfield the Social Media Manager for ‘The Cattery.”

“Because she has such a big following on Instagram and Facebook, they asked if she would be on the kittenbowl.”

Hatfield says all of Cecily’s Cattery family will be tuning in to see her on the kittenbowl. You can catch it on the hallmark channel on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

