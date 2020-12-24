Corpus Christi Cathedral continues Christmas decorating tradition despite the pandemic

Volunteers began decorating a week before the holiday even though this year’s services will look a bit different.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people continue their preparations for Christmas local churches are keeping up with their decorating traditions even if services will look a bit different.

Volunteers at Corpus Christi Cathedral began decorating nearly a week before the holiday.

That includes hanging up wreaths, garlands, and setting up a nativity for visitors to see. All of this, a tradition to prepare for Christmas Eve and day services.



This year, however, each service capacity will be only half. The church is still following a 50 percent capacity limitation amid the pandemic, but volunteers who've been decorating the church for over 40 years say that's not stopping them from celebrating.

“The celebration of the birth of Christ, yea the birth of Christ, which is the reason that all of us, the ladies and the gentlemen that do it we do it for the same reason and were the ones that do it every year,” said Parishioner Gloria Esquivel.

Volunteers with the church say they're always looking for more people to help during the holidays, not only to set up but to help bring it all down as well.

