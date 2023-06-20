Corpus Christi child care centers adjust routines in response to extreme heat

Community Relations & Engagement Superintendent Lisa Oliver said the city has tight restrictions to ensure that children remain cool during the summer months.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While recent heatwaves may have residents debating canceling their plans, it's not putting a damper on campers.

KinderCare Director Zeke Velasquez said his center is a year-round program, so plans are in place to keep children cool during the intense summer heat.

"We also have in house field trips, so we don't have to worry about taking the children anywhere where its really hot," he said.

Velasquez said they are able to keep the children entertained inside, but they still get to enjoy their outside playtime as well.

"With the heat indexes being in the high hundreds, we do have to limit the children. They do get a lot of fun outside in the mornings, but in the afternoons, we have to adjust by doing dance parties, yoga, doing prom with mom," he said.

City of Corpus Christi Community Relations & Engagement Superintendent Lisa Oliver said the city has tight restrictions to ensure that children remain cool while playing in the heat.

"The children are allowed to go outside in the morning for recreation for 25 minutes. That's the coolest part of the day. When temps reach 95, they can only go outside for 10 minutes under a covered pavilion," she said.

Oliver said that her staff carefully watches the children to make sure they show no signs of overheating while enjoying the outdoors.