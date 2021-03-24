Corpus Christi church distributes food to residents affected by the pandemic

Tuesday, volunteers with Casa de Dios hosted a drive-thru food pantry near Ayers and South Port Avenue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For those who have fallen on tough times and are struggling with hunger at least one local church is doing is doing its best to provide a helping hand.

Tuesday, volunteers with Casa de Dios hosted a drive-thru food pantry near Ayers and South Port Avenue.

It's something this particular church has been doing nearly every week since the pandemic began.

With flashers on and trunks popped open, folks pulled up to this drive through pantry. Each person, grateful for the fresh food they are able to receive.

Among those patiently waiting for their turn, we met Cynthia Maxwell.

"I think it's a great blessing. They are helping the community, I love them I think they are great," said Maxwell.

A long line of cars stretched along Ayers Street. In fact, it went back several city blocks proving to be an example of the great need there is in the community.

"In these times of need as a church we felt in our hearts to do something, to help our community, "said pastor Fernando Ramirez with Casa de Dios Church.

Ramirez said thanks to a partnership with the Coastal Bend Food Bank, the church has been able to help put food on the table for folks in the community every single week for over a year.

"Mainly it was because they were struggling financially. A lot of families were trying to make ends meet," said Ramirez.

Every Tuesday items like milk, bread, canned goods and other produce are placed into these vehicles by those who have volunteered their time.

It's a seemingly small gesture of good will, but one that means the world to the families that are served.

"When the pandemic started, we were almost double, we used to have 250 families now we have 500 families. We are seeing now little by little getting less. Already have a couple of people who say they have recieved a job, awesome," said Ramirez.

The pastor said he will continue the service as long as there is a need, no matter how big or small it might be.

The distribution happens every Tuesday at 2341 Pearse Dr, in Corpus Christi. You can check their Facebook page for more information.

