Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi church held a special ceremony Tuesday morning to help kids in the Coastal Bend get ready for school next week.

The True Worship Tabernacle Church hosted a "Blessing of the Backpacks" at the Corpus Christi Event Center. Pastor Amad Haywood said the event is all about making sure no kid goes back to school empty-handed.

Backpacks filled with free school supplies were passed out to children at the event.

Haywood said they want to make sure the community knows the church is there for them.

"We just wanted to do something for the community," Haywood said. "Sometimes we get it a little bit backwards. The church is for the community, not the community here for the church, so we just want to let the community know that we are here for them."

A total of 200 backpacks were given away at the event.

