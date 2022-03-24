Corpus Christi citizen recognized by police department for helping save man from burning car

When a medic broke two windows in the car but was unable to get the driver out, Barnes climbed into the burning car and freed the driver from his seatbelt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man is being recognized for "exceptional heroics" after he helped save a man from a burning car.

Chief Markle of the Corpus Christi Police Department presented Arthur Barnes with a Citizens Certificate of Merit on Wednesday during a ceremony.

Officials said Barnes came upon a traffic accident on Sept. 19, 2021 on Highway 358 and NAS Drive. Barnes stopped when he noticed the vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver was still inside.

When a Corpus Christi FD medic broke two windows in the car but was unable to free the driver, Barnes climbed through the back window of the burning car, moved debris off of the driver and unbuckled his seatbelt. Barnes and the medic were then able to free the driver from the flames.

"Arthur Barnes exhibited exceptional heroics in this event, assisting the fire department in the saving of a life," CCPD officials said in a Facebook post. "The Corpus Christi Police Department recognizes Arthur Barnes’ heroism and today he was awarded the Citizens Certificate of Merit."

