Corpus Christi City Council adopts record-setting $1.4 billion for 2023 budget

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday City-Council leaders adopted the City’s operating and capital budget totaling $1.4 billion for the Fiscal Year 2023, according to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi.

The new budget is designed to address the needs of the community. This includes public safety, streets, and parks.

Tuesday, 3NEWS reported that Nueces County Commissioners will consider adopting a new tax rate for next year -- a rate around $0.29 per $100 value. The new tax rate raises more money for maintenance and operations than the current tax rate.

According to the release, City Council approved as part of the budget a 2.6 cent City property tax rate decrease and eliminated a proposed garbage and recycling curbside collection fee adjustment.

Resident input was a crucial factor in improving the 2023 budget. Due to frequent community meetings, many changes were made to the budget to allocate funds for different projects. This includes funding for improvements at Salinas Park, additional funding for art projects, and funds allocated for North Beach Drainage improvements, according to the release.

Some of the items included in the budget are:

A property tax rate decrease of 2.6 cents

No residential water rate increases

No wastewater rate increases

No solid waste fee increases for residential customers. Commercial customers will see a $2.24 a month increase; as well as a tonnage fee increase at the Transfer Station and the Cefe Valenzuela Landfill

Stormwater monthly rate adjustment of $1.57 a month for a typical residential customer, which is consistent with the five-year plan

For a more detailed look at the budget plan, click here.

