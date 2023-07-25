Here's a breakdown of proposed utility rate increases for the City of Corpus Christi

When added together, the total average impact to a homeowner on their utility bill results in a four-percent increase.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni went over proposed utility rate increases at Tuesday's regularly scheduled city council meeting.

He said next year's increases for residents and businesses alike are a result of inflation. Those rates include water, wastewater, storm water and solid waste.

"Based on best practice, based on what other water utilities do, the rates should be consistent, whether you are inside the city limits or outside the city limits when it comes to the volume," he said.

That means for residents who use 6,000 gallons of water, their monthly water charge would increase by about $1.82. Commercial owners would see an increase of just over $100.

Big industry will pay even more.

Wastewater rates will also increase.

"So today the residential and commercial pay different, if they are inside or outside, if they are inside the city limit, we recommend they pay the same," he said.

A sample bill showed residents who use 5,000 gallons of wastewater and currently pay just over $54 will see their monthly fee increase by $2.39.

Commercial users would see an increase of about $40.

"Consultant is saying there's no justification for having a different rate when it comes to wastewater if you live outside the city limits. It's a subject for challenge that could lose at the PUC," he said.

Storm water is something that will also increase, with new rates going to pay for the city's continued storm water maintenance program, which will include street sweeping from four to six times a year.

"Residential tier two, kind of the middle of the page, $8.84 is the recommended monthly fee for storm water, $1.15 more than the current fee, but less than what we forecasted last year and well be delivering all those programs," he said.

Zanoni said the city has not adjusted the solid waste rates in four years. Residents would pay $1.15 more, while commercial owners would pay $2.34 more.

When added together, the total average impact to a homeowner on their utility bill results in a four-percent increase.

