Corpus Christi City Council approves $125 million election bond for November

The bond contains 32 projects that pertain to public safety, street enhancement and the expansion of parks and libraries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo along with City Council members approved for the Bond 2022 Program to be placed on the November election ballot.

The ordinance will allow the City to issue bonds to fund 32 projects, according to a press release from the City.

This special election will support four propositions:

Proposition A: Streets ($92.5 million)

Proposition B: Parks ($20 million)

Proposition C: Public Safety ($10 million)

Proposition D: Libraries ($2.5 million)

City staff have taken careful consideration in selecting the list of projects based on the needs of the area.

“We remain committed to creating economic development opportunities and continued growth in our city,” Guajardo said. “As we move into a new era of progress, the Bond 2022 projects will enhance the quality of life for all residents.”

For more information regarding the Bond 2022 Program, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.