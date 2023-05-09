Corpus Christi City Council approves $1.5 billion budget, environmental sustainability measures

"In fact, overall on the monthly utility bill, the average residential customer will see an over $3 decrease in their monthly bill."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council discussed and approved several items including the proposed $1.5 billion budget.

Leaders did have a discussion on the environmental sustainability measures that were proposed and did approve funding for the air quality partnership. No changes were made to the proposed property tax rate council approved last week.

The average homeowner will not see a rate increase for water or wastewater. Other accounts may see an adjustment, including those who use more than 5,000 gallons, as well as commercial accounts. The average residential customer will see a change in their monthly utility bill.

"In fact, overall on the monthly utility bill, the average residential customer will see an over $3 decrease in their monthly bill," said Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. "That's, in a matter of fact of eliminating the street user fee and having only rate increases in the storm water and solid waste connection services."

Zanoni said the stormwater fee will be a part of a 5-year program, where every year there will be a slight increase and the solid waste fee will see a $1.5 increase to help offset inflationary costs associated with that type of business.

The budget will begin taking effect on Oct. 1, but the water and wastewater rates will go into effect on Jan. 1.

