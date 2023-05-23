Corpus Christi City Council approves $8.4M in emergency repairs for ABC

The Selena Auditorium will undergo improvements to the stage pit lift, and replacement of loading-dock doors. The estimated cost is over $6.1 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Corpus Christi City Council addressed an "emergency ordinance" during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The ordinance pertains to urgent mechanical repairs and exterior improvements to the American Bank Center. The city has recommended allocating over $8.4 million for this project.

The American Bank Center comprises three primary facilities: The Selena Auditorium, built around 1975; the convention center, which came along in 1979; and the arena, constructed in 2004. In that same year, both the Selena Auditorium and the convention center underwent remodeling.

However, as the years passed, the building began to show signs of aging once again.

During the council's scheduled meeting, it was announced that funds would be allocated to replace two of the 1,000-ton chillers used for cooling. Additionally, the money will be used to repair building leaks and improve the system that reduces humidity in the arena.

Furthermore, the Selena Auditorium will undergo improvements to the stage pit lift and the replacement of loading-dock doors. The estimated cost for these repairs amounts to more than $6.1 million.

However, the most noticeable changes will occur outside the facility. The city reported that the landscaping and irrigation have suffered due to the historic freeze of 2021, and years of poor upkeep.

Consequently, slabs have become unstable and settled in certain areas. The solution to this problem includes new landscaping and an irrigation system. The estimated cost for this part of the project exceeds $2.2 million and includes improved lighting and a new seating area outside the auditorium.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!