CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council approved Tuesday a plan to annex more than 400 acres in the London area.

The undeveloped land that the City will take over will be rezoned from farmland and used for singe-family homes and commercial buildings.

One local home developer, MPM Development, is planning to bring in more than 1,400 homes as part of a new subdivision to be known as King's Landing.

The land in question is located south of Oso Creek and north of FM 43.

