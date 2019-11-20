CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's City Council approved Tuesday a plan to annex more than 400 acres in the London area.
The undeveloped land that the City will take over will be rezoned from farmland and used for singe-family homes and commercial buildings.
One local home developer, MPM Development, is planning to bring in more than 1,400 homes as part of a new subdivision to be known as King's Landing.
The land in question is located south of Oso Creek and north of FM 43.
