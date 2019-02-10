CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council members approved a proposed change that will now allow the fire department to offer discounts to residents. The discount applies to residents who need to get an ambulance ride to the hospital.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Erben, about 27 percent of their patients do not have insurance or the ability to pay their ambulance bills. With the newly approved Charitable Care policy that could get rid of bills completely.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services now requires EMS providers to create a Charitable Care policy to get certain reimbursements from the state.

The Charitable Care policy sets criteria for receiving financial assistance for patients who meet an individual socioeconomic status.

"If you make less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level. You do not have any type of insurance like Medicare or Medicaid or commercial insurance. You can apply for financial assistance with the fire department, and they will write off part or all of that bill," Erben said.

3News went to the Garden Senior Center on Greenly Drive to see how the new policy could affect some of their community.

"A lot of our people when they get dizzy or fall or anything like that. They know that if they go to the hospital and they're not overnight. They're gonna get hit with at least a $100," said Marilyn Mueller, member of Garden Senior Center.

According to Garden Senior Center, some people they know decided to wait out an illness or not call for help, and it cost them their lives.

Members say they believe the new policy will encourage people to call 911 in a real emergency.

Rocha says there would be little to no financial impact on the city's regular collections.

The Fire Department will only collect around one percent of the billed services to the population that the policy targets.

