CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved the first step in the next dredging of the Packery Channel.

The council awarded a contract for design, bid and construction phase services with Urban Engineering. The contract for just under $200,000 is called the Waterline Project.

City Council member Greg Smith says the project will correct an erosion problem that forced the city to shut down part of the beach.

"It'll do two things. It'll not only dredge the channel, but it will extend the beach in front of the sea wall. So where we have some erosion there, we've had to close that portion of the beach off to vehicular traffic, that'll enable us to widen it up and get it back for all the public to use," Smith said.

Funding is available from the 2019 Water Capital Improvement program.

According to Smith, the work will be done in 2021.

