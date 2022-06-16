Corpus Christi City Council approves nearly $1 Million in grant funding for health services

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved grant funding from the Texas Department of State Health Services for nearly $1 million.
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo approved $988,866 in grant funding for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, according to a press release from the City.
The grants include:
- STD/HIV Prevention Services Grant $269.815
- HIV Surveillance Grant $ 41,865
- Immunizations Grant $241,637
- Emergency Preparedness Laboratory Services Grant $205,548
- Public Health Emergency Preparedness Grant $240,003
The City Council has previously approved $171,752 in grant funding for the Health District.
