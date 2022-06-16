x
Corpus Christi City Council approves nearly $1 Million in grant funding for health services

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo approved $988,866 in grant funding for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved grant funding from the Texas Department of State Health Services for nearly $1 million. 

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo approved $988,866 in grant funding for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, according to a press release from the City. 

The grants include:

  • STD/HIV Prevention Services Grant                                     $269.815
  • HIV Surveillance Grant                                                           $ 41,865
  • Immunizations Grant                                                             $241,637
  • Emergency Preparedness Laboratory Services Grant          $205,548
  • Public Health Emergency Preparedness Grant                     $240,003

The City Council has previously approved $171,752 in grant funding for the Health District.

