Corpus Christi City Council approves nearly $1 Million in grant funding for health services

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo approved $988,866 in grant funding for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved grant funding from the Texas Department of State Health Services for nearly $1 million.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo approved $988,866 in grant funding for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, according to a press release from the City.

The grants include:

STD/HIV Prevention Services Grant $269.815

HIV Surveillance Grant $ 41,865

Immunizations Grant $241,637

Emergency Preparedness Laboratory Services Grant $205,548

Public Health Emergency Preparedness Grant $240,003

The City Council has previously approved $171,752 in grant funding for the Health District.

City Council has approved awarding the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District grant funding from the... Posted by City of Corpus Christi - Government on Thursday, June 16, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.